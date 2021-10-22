MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $315,772.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $315,772.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00088805 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00021239 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003097 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,053,416 coins and its circulating supply is 154,751,488 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

