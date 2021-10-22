Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

