Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.