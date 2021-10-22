MILC Platform 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $24.86 million and $1.13 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,887.23 or 0.99466306 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.18 or 0.06436734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022161 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

