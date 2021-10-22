Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.99% of Miller Industries worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

