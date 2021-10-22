MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.89 on Top Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $41.99 million and $117,542.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00319411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,785,208 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

