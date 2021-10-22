MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 199.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of MiMedx Group worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 262,066 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.