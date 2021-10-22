Mint Club 1-Day Volume Tops $2.63 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 93.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 291.9% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.