Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0029

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $12,351.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,915,451,652 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,242,085 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

