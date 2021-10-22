Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Up 3.1%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.30 and last traded at C$24.22. 119,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 105,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MI.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.94.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.94.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.