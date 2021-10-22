Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $22.94 or 0.00037969 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and approximately $100,439.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 996,073 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

