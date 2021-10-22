Mirrored Netflix Price Reaches $669.44 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $23.39 million and approximately $203,719.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $669.44 or 0.01097776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00108116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.44 or 0.99584767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.06489724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 34,939 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.