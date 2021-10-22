MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.33.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

