MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 13,331 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.49 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

