MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,246 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 59.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $430.41 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $430.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.36.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

