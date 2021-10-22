MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 284,407 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,407 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 283,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 342,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.