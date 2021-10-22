MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 7,022 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

