MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,086 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

