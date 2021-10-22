MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.