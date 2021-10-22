MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $41.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

