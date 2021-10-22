MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 67.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

