MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,975,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

