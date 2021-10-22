MML Investors Services LLC Buys 21,180 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

