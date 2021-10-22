MML Investors Services LLC Buys 21,583 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,220,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 999.0% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,440,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

