MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

ITW stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

