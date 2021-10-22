MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.33 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

