MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,948.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 390.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,825,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

