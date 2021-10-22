MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

