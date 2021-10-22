MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of C opened at $70.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.