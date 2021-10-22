MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 93.02% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $155.08 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $157.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.