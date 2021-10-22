MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.