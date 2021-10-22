MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 34.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,425,000 after buying an additional 121,979 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 38.1% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $810.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $820.46 and its 200 day moving average is $785.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.