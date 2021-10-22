MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $111.29 and a 1-year high of $167.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.60.

