MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 116,627 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 526.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period.

SPIP opened at $31.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

