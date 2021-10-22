MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 30,392 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $20,318,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

