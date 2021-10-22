MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 44,361 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,312,000 after acquiring an additional 365,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,447,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 259,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.95 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

