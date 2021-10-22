MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DOCU stock opened at $279.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

