MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $9,687,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

ETSY stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.