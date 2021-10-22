MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

