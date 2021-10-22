MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

