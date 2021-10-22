MML Investors Services LLC Sells 22,798 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

PAVE opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.