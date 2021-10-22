MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

