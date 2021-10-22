MML Investors Services LLC Sells 644 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

