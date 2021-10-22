MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,033 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $467.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $301.44 and a 52-week high of $478.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

