MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

