MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.54. MobileSmith shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 39,354 shares changing hands.

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

