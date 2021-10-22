Modefi (MOD) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and approximately $794,886.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00208914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,030,184 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

