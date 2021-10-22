Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $998.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $680,516.96 and approximately $998.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00029517 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 9,244,567 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

