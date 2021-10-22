Moeda Loyalty Points 1-Day Volume Reaches $802,741.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $802,741.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00104584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00197963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

