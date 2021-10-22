MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $781,004.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $97.87 million and approximately $781,004.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,239.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.44 or 0.06599425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00317117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.62 or 0.01037935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00090038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.27 or 0.00439703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00280766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00246390 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

